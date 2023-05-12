Manchester United fear they will fail to sign Harry Kane this summer, with Tottenham determined to keep the 29-year-old England striker even though he will have just one year left on his contract. (Mirror, external)

United are getting ready to make a move for Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 29, if David de Gea leaves the club. (Mirror, external)

They are also interested in Anderlecht's 20-year-old Netherlands keeper Bart Verbruggen, with De Gea's number one status at the Old Trafford club in doubt. (Manchester Evening News, external)

Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United scouts have been watching Nice's French centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, 23. (Fabrizio Romano, external)

Emiliano Martinez is set to leave Aston Villa in the summer, with United, Chelsea and Tottenham targeting the 30-year-old Argentina goalkeeper. (Gaston Edul, TyC Sports, external)

Inter Milan chief executive Giuseppe Marotta says 27-year-old Cameroon keeper Andre Onana, who has been linked to Manchester United, wants to stay at the Serie A side. (La Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian, external)

