Jordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

Liverpool look mentally and physically drained just three games into the season. Monday's defeat by Manchester United was Liverpool's worst performance in front of a crowd since the 3-0 loss at Watford back in 2020.

Jurgen Klopp campaigned for five substitutes but, because of a ridiculous injury crisis that sees 13 players unavailable, the best attacking option on the bench was Fabio Carvalho - and he was the only Liverpool player to emerge from the loss with any credit.

At Old Trafford in January 2017, James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino started. At 36, 32 and 30 respectively, they're still getting picked and they looked like three players whose legs have gone. Brilliant servants and club legends, yes, but not footballers who should be starting for a side with title ambitions.

Virgil van Dijk's start to the season has been calamitous. At fault for a goal in all three of Liverpool's games. Milner even scolded him on the pitch for his non-committal defending for United's first.

The only starter Liverpool have signed this summer is Darwin Nunez, who is a serious downgrade on Sadio Mane at the moment.

Klopp needs to enter the market for reinforcements, but he should've been allowed to do it months ago.

