Sutton's prediction: 1-2

What a game this is. Chelsea's record against Tottenham is excellent - they have won more Premier League games against them than any other opponents (33), and have taken 20 points from the past 24 available in this fixture, but it all counts for little here.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter really needs a win on Sunday because I think Blues fans are at tipping point and would not stand for losing to their bitter rivals. I actually admire Chelsea owner Todd Boehly for sticking with Potter so far but, just like at West Ham, that will change if his results don't improve.

This Chelsea team just can't score goals though, while Tottenham are doing all right at the moment, with the old Harry Kane and Son Heung-min double act working again.

It all points to a Tottenham win but they have been very inconsistent - or 'Spursy' - this season and I just have a feeling this might be the day where things go Potter's way for once.

Ronnie's prediction: 2-1

I could have gone either way with this but I have backed Spurs because they have home advantage and also because of Chelsea's inconsistency. They have got the players to win this, but they are still putting their team together.