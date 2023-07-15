'My connection with the fans means everything to me' - Rice

Declan Rice said his "connection with the fans means everything" as he bids farewell to West Ham.

As well as the open letter he wrote saying it is a "tough" decision to leave the Hammers, he also posted on social media, external as he nears a move to Arsenal.

Rice wrote: "I can’t believe an incredible 10 years has come to an end. West Ham has been a massive part of my life on and off the pitch. Saying goodbye is never easy.

"I’ve had some unbelievable highs, none higher than that night in Prague. I’ve also grown as lot as a person, a player and as a captain.

"From the very first moment I captained the side, under the guidance of Nobes, I have felt nothing other than pride and passion. As a captain, delivering that European trophy was the icing on the cake.

"My connection with the fans means everything to me and my family. You have treated us like one of your own since the day I arrived. Thank you.

"Everyone knows how special West Ham is as a club that goes for all managers, coaches, back room staff and of course, my team mates.

"Thank you for some amazing memories and some of the best days of my life.

"Love you all,

"Love Dec."