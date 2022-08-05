Simon Stone, BBC Sport

As expected Erik ten Hag was peppered with questions about Cristiano Ronaldo in his first Premier League press conference as Manchester United manager.

He evidently did not want to spend much time discussing the 37-year-old and seized on a question that mentioned Ronaldo's early exit from the stadium during last week's friendly with Rayo Vallecano after playing 45 minutes.

"There were many players who left but the spotlight is on Cristiano," grumbled Ten Hag.

"That is not right. So do your research and make out many players left."

Diogo Dalot also left early. Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and David de Gea were amongst those who watched the game from the directors' box and left their seats 10 minutes before the end.

