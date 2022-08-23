St Johnstone have passed on "our deepest sympathy and regrets" to the family of an elderly supporter who died before Saturday's Scottish Premiership game against Aberdeen.

Kick-off at McDiarmid Park was delayed following the incident at the Perth stadium.

St Johnstone say they "are deeply saddened" by the news, with head of operations Ian Flaherty telling the club website they "shall respect the family's request for the upmost privacy at this time".

"The club would also like to thank all medical and police personal involved in the incident for their swift response to the situation as it unfolded," he added. "No one should ever go to a football game and not return home."

Aberdeen added: "The thoughts of everyone at Pittodrie are with the family and friends of the supporter who tragically passed away before Saturday's match."