West Ham results 'puts a blanket over the flames'

The Athletic's Adam Crafton feels West Ham's turnaround in their last three games could yet provide a springboard for a shot at a European trophy.

Since the 5-1 loss to Newcastle, the Hammers are unbeaten in three games in all competitions and have taken four points in the Premier League from games against high-flying Fulham and Arsenal.

After Sunday's 2-2 draw with league-leaders Arsenal Crafton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "Given where they were after losing 5-1 to Newcastle, the response has been pretty good.

"Going to Fulham and winning, and getting a draw against Arsenal puts a blanket over the flames a little bit.

"They still have a great chance of winning a European trophy. You don’t really think about that because their league season has been so bad. If they can get two more Premier League wins that they really need and they win on Thursday in the Europa Conference League, they can go and have a real go at that in the semi-final.

"It’s a weird one where 10 days ago I’m waking up thinking how on earth is David Moyes still in a job? To now thinking he is probably going to keep them in the Premier League and they might win a trophy. That’s the way football works at the moment."

Did you know? Against Arsenal West Ham came from two goals down to avoid defeat in a Premier League match for the first time since drawing 3-3 at Tottenham in October 2020.

