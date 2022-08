Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport football reporter

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is in talks about a loan move to Bayer Leverkusen.

The 21-year-old was missing from an open training session at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

It is understood that Chelsea would allow a loan move, but not a permanent deal.

Several other clubs have been interested in the youngster, who has three England caps, including Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund.