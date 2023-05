Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

Lewis Dunk remains a doubt for Brighton's final game of the season at Aston Villa after missing Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

Fellow defenders Adam Webster and Joel Veltman could return to the starting XI as they continue their progress after injury.

Forwards Evan Ferguson and Denis Undav could be in line for a return as Roberto de Zerbi considers more rotation in their 11th game in six weeks.