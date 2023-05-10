Rangers ready to sell Colak - gossip

Rangers will listen to summer offers for Antonio Colak after knocking back January interest in the Croatian striker from German and MLS clubs. (Scottish Sun), external

Scotland midfielder Ryan Jack is close to agreeing a one-year deal with Rangers, with his current contract up in the summer. (Scottish Sun), external

The agent of Aris winger Luis Palma has left the door open for a summer move to Rangers - as he conceded a move to the English Premier League may be too "complex" for the Honduras international. (Diario Deportivo via Daily Record, external)

Roberto Martinez has revealed Nicolas Raskin was on the radar of some top European clubs before Rangers signed the midfielder, having worked briefly with the 22-year-old during his time as Belgium boss. (Football Scotland), external

Rangers have made yet another boardroom change with finance director Kenny Barclay leaving the club. (Daily Record), external

