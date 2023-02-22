Former Manchester United defender John O'Shea has been appointed as an assistant coach by the Republic of Ireland.

O'Shea, 41, joins senior manager Stephen Kenny's backroom team after working with the country's under-21 side for almost three years.

During his playing career, he won 118 international caps, the third highest tally of any Republic of Ireland player, and lifted five Premier League titles and one Champions League trophy during more than a decade with United.

"It was always an honour to play for my country and put on the green shirt so to join the coaching staff and work with the current group of players and staff is an amazing opportunity for me," O'Shea said.

They begin their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign at home to France on 27 March.