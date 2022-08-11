7-0 defeat 'embarrassing' - Edwards

Captain Ryan Edwards admits "it's embarrassing" after Dundee United were hammered 7-0 by AZ Alkmaar to exit Europa Conference League qualifying 7-1 on aggregate.

"It's hard to describe it," he tells BBC Scotland. "We conceded too many soft goals.

"People have paid money to come over and watch and it ends like that."

Asked how United recover from that for Sunday's Scottish Premiership trip to face Heart of Midlothian, he adds: "We have to accept it. We have to take it.

"It's back to the bread and butter at the weekend."