Middleton dropped as Behich makes debut
- Published
Dundee United head coach Jack Ross has made three changes to the side that started Sunday's defeat to Livingston as they face AZ Alkmaar in the second leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier.
Glenn Middleton, whose fine strike earned a first-leg win last week, drops to bench along with Ross Graham and Scott McMann.
Replacing McMann at left-back is Aziz Behich, who comes in for his United debut, as Charlie Mulgrew and Ian Harkes are also brought back into the starting line-up.
