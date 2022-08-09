'Historic milestone' for Ibrox graduates

"A historic milestone" is how Rangers have described three teenagers becoming the first graduates from their girls' academy to be handed professional contracts.

Sixteen-year-old Emma Watson, fellow midfielder Kirsty MacLean and forward Jodi McLeary, both 17, were involved in the first-team's Scottish Women's Premier League title-winning campaign last season.

First-team assistant coach and academy manager Kevin Murphy told the club website that their progression "will inspire players within the younger age groups".

Skip twitter post
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.