Cormack backs Burrows to 'drive Aberdeen forward'

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack says patience was key to his pursuit of Alan Burrows, who he believes has “all the experience and qualities you’d look for in a chief executive”.

Burrows will start work at Pittodrie on 27 February, having left his CEO role at Motherwell after eight years.

“He’s got his finger firmly on the pulse of the Scottish game, is well respected in footballing circles and is fully aligned with the strategy and vision we have to drive Aberdeen forward,” said Cormack.

“In taking over as chairman, the intention was always to appoint a chief executive. However, within three months, the Covid pandemic hit and I felt the need to lead the club through the significant financial challenges that presented.

“It was also critical that we were patient and found the right individual who knows and understands both football and business.

“When Alan announced his intention to step down at Motherwell we began a dialogue which, I’m delighted to say, has led to his appointment. Alan inherits a strong management team and staff, many of whom he has worked with on SPFL working groups over the years.”

Burrows to join Aberdeen as chief executive