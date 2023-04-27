Roberto de Zerbi says Brighton deserved to lose to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday but was still proud of his players.

Albion have lost two of their last three Premier League games and are now eighth in the table, five points off fifth-placed Aston Villa but with three games in hand.

Reflecting on the Forest defeat, the Italian said: "We deserved to lose the game, we played well for the first 35 minutes in the first half and then we lost energy.

"We didn't change too many players from Wembley. We knew it was a very tough game but we could have scored more goals in that 35 minutes and then we lost the spirit and energy.

"It's a difficult period for us because we are not used to playing three games in a week. We have to use it because we will play eight games and we have to fight to reach our target.

"For sure I am honest and I don't want to speak in this way when we lose the game. I am proud of my players today [even] when we lost the game."