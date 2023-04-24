The momentum gained from Leicester City's 2-1 victory over Wolves could be key in their survival bid, says former England winger Stewart Downing.

The win in Dean Smith's first home game in charge lifted the Foxes out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Downing said: "At this time of the season it's all about momentum. Going a goal down, you're thinking 'oh' - the confidence, the crowd, how will they react - and I can imagine it went a bit quiet.

"Credit to them - they showed a bit of character and I think the manager going in - maybe a new voice has helped.

"Those teams around the bottom will be thinking: 'Wow, Leicester can maybe win games.' Before, they were relying on Leicester getting beaten. So I think that's a massive win."

Listen to the Football Daily podcast on BBC Sounds