Chelsea sign 18-year-old goalkeeper
Chelsea have signed American goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina from from MLS side Chicago Fire.
The 18-year-old will return on loan to Chicago Fire to complete their season.
In August 2021, the American became the youngest goalkeeper ever to start an MLS match when he made his debut for the Fire at 17 years and 81 days.
Since then he has become a regular and has played every minute of their 2022 league season.
Welcome to Chels, @GabrielSlonina! 😎 pic.twitter.com/95F9qsCfhX— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 2, 2022
