Defender Ryan Edwards has been offered the chance of a big-money move to Owen Coyle's Chennaiyin in the Indian Superleague after the 29-year-old's release by Dundee United. (Daily Record), external

Republic of Ireland midfielder Jamie McGrath, who spent last season on loan to Dundee United, has opted to terminate his contract with Wigan Athletic, alerting clubs in Scotland to the 26-year-old's availability. (The National), external

