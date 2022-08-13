St Mirren frustrate winless County

Jack Herrall

BBC Sport Scotland

Despite Ross County's impressive performances so far this season, they were not near those levels.

St Mirren managed to frustrate them and limit the effectiveness of their wide players throughout the half. On the opening day against Hearts Edwards was sensational, but the winger failed to follow that up on his second Scottish Premiership start.

The home side appear to have more of an identity under Robinson now with a clearer tactical identity on the pitch, particularly when turning the ball over and attacking.

Even though the goal was a stunner, Robinson will be hoping his strikers start chipping in with them too, as will Malky Mackay.