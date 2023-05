Today's episode of The Football News Show comes live from Etihad Stadium before tonight's Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid.

At 14:30 BST, Ben Croucher will be joined by former Manchester City midfielder Michael Brown, The Athletic's Sam Lee, La Liga TV's Semra Hunter and a number of supporters as Pep Guardiola's side look to reach their second European final in the last three years.

