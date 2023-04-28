Having characters who "care about the badge" will be key if Everton are to survive this season, says Scotland and Aston Villa defender Rachel Corsie.

The Toffees' 4-1 home defeat to Newcastle has left them second bottom of the Premier League with five games left to play.

Speaking on BBC 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Corsie said: "I think this is when you find out the character of the group that you have. Of course there's different characters everywhere and you need all sorts, you need a mix. But now you're looking at people who want to care about the badge - they want to care about their pride, they want to find a way to win.

"Sometimes you come across players that have a selfish mindset. They'll be some people sitting in the dressing room thinking 'at the end of the season I'll go somewhere else' or 'if we get relegated I'll just jump ship'. I think that's what we'll find out about those teams. Do you have the players in your changing room who are willing to fight together?"

Did you know? Six of Everton's starting line-up in the defeat to Newcastle have been relegated before - Jordan Pickford, Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane, James Tarkowski, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dwight McNeil.

