'Safety is secured and rebuild must start now'

Jamie Beatson, www.WeArePerth.co.uk, external

Safe. That’s all that matters - we’ve got over the line and the rebuild can start now.

I’d like to see the fringe and younger players play the remaining two games and start scoping out who we need to keep and discard as quickly as possible.

There are obvious areas where improvement is required - we desperately need a goalscorer or at least a different option up front, a maverick type player who can give us a bit of a spark.

There are also concerns over the defence with loanees returning to their parent clubs and signs that Andy Considine maybe needs to take a step back from being a certain starter.

There’s a lot to do - and it needs to start now.