Southampton have made Paul Onuachu their fifth signing of the January transfer window, with the striker joining from Genk until 2026.

He leaves the Belgian side with 85 goals in 134 games for the club, which he joined in 2019 from Danish side FC Midtjylland, for whom he scored 71 times in 181 appearances.

Nathan Jones said: "Paul is a significant signing for us and completes what has been an extremely positive month in terms of recruitment.

"He’s a handful to play against, has got a tremendous record throughout his career and he’s also someone who brings great experience with him, so he’ll be a really positive addition to the squad."