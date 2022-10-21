Transfer news: Gundogan a target for Galatasaray
Galatasaray are targeting Manchester City and Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, 31, who has less than a year left on his contract. (Sun), external
Manchester City have sent scouts to watch Napoli and Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 21. (90min), external
Manchester City, Juventus, Roma and AC Milan are interested in Celtic and Republic of Ireland Under-19 midfielder Rocco Vata, 17. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian), external
