Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards said as long as Pep Guardiola is at the club, "they will be competitive".

Speaking after City's FA Cup triumph over Manchester United, Richards said: "It’s just incredible. All in all Man City had too much quality. This team is just exceptional.

"We said before the game do I think it’s one of the best Man City teams? Of course it is. The way they can adapt, the way they can interchange, this spirit they’ve showed when they were under the cosh at the end is just absolutely magnificent.

"To come back in the league with that fantastic Arsenal team and get over the line, they get over the FA Cup and now they are looking forward to the Champions League final. Its just mesmerising scenes, it really is.

"As long as Pep’s here this team will carry on. Maybe not to win trebles or doubles or whatever, but they will be competitive in terms of always trying to change the wheel.

"So many times I compare it to my squad. We had really good characters, good performers, individual quality but in terms of the way they always look at something different and the way they incorporate English platers is only good for English football.

"If you look at Grealish, Foden, Stones, Walker, the list goes on and that can only be good for the national team."