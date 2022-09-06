'Celtic have to adapt, not us' - gossip

Celtic have been handed a major boost ahead of their Champions League group opener against Real Madrid as Japanese forward Kyogo Furahashi trained with the squad despite being injured in Saturday's 4-0 win over Rangers. (National)

Matt O'Riley revealed he has turned former Rangers defender Russell Martin into a follower of Celtic due to their impressive displays this season. (National), external

Carlo Ancelotti is out to end a Celtic Park hoodoo, as the Real Madrid manager admitted he has yet to win in all his visits to Glasgow's east end. (National), external

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior insists it is Celtic who will have to adapt their game for the visit of the Champions League holders, and not the other way around. (Daily Record), external

