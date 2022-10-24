W﻿e asked for your thoughts after Sunday's game at Villa Park.

H﻿ere are some of your views:

Aston Villa fans

D﻿avid: The team were brilliant - pressing Brentford from the off. They all worked tirelessly during the game and deserved the result.

M﻿artin: Outstanding game and an expected result now that Gerrard is gone. I'm hoping we give Danks a few more games to see what he can do.

L﻿ee: Players playing with a smile on their faces - first time we’ve seen that in a while! Gerrard wasn’t great at building the culture and atmosphere required to succeed.

R﻿ussell: This team has been crying out for 4-2-3-1 all season and we finally got it. This was the result. Players performing like the shackles were off and they could express themselves. Night and day from Thursday. Lot of credit to Danks.

Brentford fans

C﻿harlie: Everything isn’t meant to be OK. Look how far we have come since the mid 60s. We are much better than we showed on Sunday, but not as good as some people think we are. Roll on Wolves.

Glen: Just a lucky day for Villa!