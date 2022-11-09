M﻿ichael Pearlman, BBC Sport Wales

L﻿eicester City knew better than most that Newport County have shown rich cup pedigree in recent seasons, with no side in the lower divisions causing more cup shocks.

The Exiles reached the FA Cup third round in four successive seasons, impressing against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and almost stunning Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur.

However, Leeds United, Middlesbrough and, most notably, the Foxes were all beaten by the Exiles, with Mike Flynn's team shocking the 2016 Premier League champions at a raucous Rodney Parade in 2019.

Indeed, that cup humbling hastened the arrival of Brendan Rodgers at Leicester, as the club sacked boss Claude Puel the month after their defeat.

Newport had already seen off Championship Luton, as well as Portsmouth, but their large away following had little to sing about, with Adam Lewis heading their best chance straight at home goalkeeper Daniel Iversen.

A﻿nd Leicester were very comfortable as their recent resurgence continued - it's now four wins in their past five games.

Rodgers' position has looked rocky at times this season, after Leicester made their worst start to a Premier League campaign, but their good form has seen them move up to 14th in the table and they now safely through to the Carabao Cup last 16.