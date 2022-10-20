With exactly one month to go until the World Cup kicks off, we asked which Chelsea player should be on the plane to Qatar - but probably won't be.

R﻿oss Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: If Gareth Southgate is looking for a multi-faceted midfielder who can play at right wing-back too, he should look no further.

Loftus-Cheek forced his way into Thomas Tuchel's side towards the end of last season and Graham Potter clearly values him too, which is no surprise given he has been one of Chelsea's best performers.

He has World Cup and Champions League experience and would definitely be an asset to this England squad.

