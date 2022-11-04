Moyes confirmed Lucas Paqueta is in contention to return: “He has been training so he’s probably ready to be included in the squad. Nayef Aguerd played his first 90 minutes last night [Thursday] and that’s great too. We’re starting to get players back.”

On becoming the first side to win all six Europa Conference League group games: “We’re relatively new in Europe and we’ve had a great group stage two years in a row. It’s great credit to the boys. But the truth is we don’t get a trophy for winning the group and we’re going to have to play well to go further.”

He wants to wrap up this part of the season in good form: “We want to finish in a strong position. Some of our performances have merited more and we need to turn that into goals. Good performances tend to lead into good results and I’m hoping that’s the case.”