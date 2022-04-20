Everton 1-1 Leicester: Lampard reaction

Everton manager Frank Lampard speaking to BBC Sport: "In the first half we were not at our best but the second half was much better from us. We felt we deserved something and thankfully we managed to get it.

"I was really happy with the spirit. I told the players they needed to lift the attitude and intensity and they did that. The Premier League is a test, the position we are in is a test. The good things is we're getting the chances and we felt we might get something.

"It's not easy in the situation we are in to talk about philosophies and style. We're in a phase where we need to fight and show commitment and the players showed that. I thought our captain Seamus [Coleman] was sensational, leading by example."