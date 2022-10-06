G﻿oalkeeper Robby McCrorie has signed a new contract at Ibrox until 2025.

T﻿he 24-year-old made his first team debut last August in an Old Firm clash and has spent loan spells at Berwick Rangers, Morton, Queen of the South and Livingston.

McCrorie was also a part of Steve Clarke's Scotland squad for the recent Nations League final.

S﻿peaking to the club's website, external, manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst said: “I am delighted Robby has agreed to sign a new deal with us. He is continuing to develop as a goalkeeper and has learned so much from both Allan and Jon. "His recent Scotland call-up is testament to his quality, and his professionalism and attitude are a real credit to Robby and a real asset for the club.”