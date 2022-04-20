'Ten Hag might be thinking: do I really want this?'

Former Premier League midfielder Don Hutchison says recent Manchester United performances may have put Erik ten Hag off joining the club.

He questioned Ralf Rangnick's tactics with a group of Manchester United players who showed no fight against Liverpool.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily, Hutchinson said: "I harp on about Ralf Rangnick leaving players out to dry. Poor Phil Jones got thrown into a game when he’s hardly had any rhythm - he’s hardly played any minutes this season or over the years - then he gets dragged off at half-time.

"It’s a manager that is clutching for a system. You see him come into English football and he goes with this fancy 4-2-2-2, which is basically just 4-4-2 but dressed up a little bit differently.

"He’s been playing little diamonds, he plays Pogba and Bruno as two false nines against Manchester City, then he goes with Phil Jones in a back three.

"He is trying to find something, but that was a poor showing from Manchester United.

"If you’re Bruno Fernandes, Nemanja Matic, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, go and nail someone in the first five minutes. This is like a derby match. This matters to United fans, and also this matters to Ralf Rangnick.

"If he is the man that is going to go upstairs, he will be telling the new manager not to rely on certain players because they will let you down.

"Ten Hag has been watching these performances and he might be thinking: 'Do I really want this?'"

