Uefa to discuss Brighton ownership issue

From the press box banner

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

It's pretty well known Tony Bloom owns both Brighton and Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise.

When he bought them, he could scarcely have imagined they would end up in the same European tournament.

Yet that is exactly what has happened, with Brighton's sixth-place Premier League finish last term earning them an historic place in the Europa League group phase.

Union Saint-Gilloise are in the play-off round of the same competition.

Uefa rule 5.01 (c) states: "No individual or legal entity may have control or influence over more than one club participating in a Uefa club competition."

Before applying to take part in any competition, clubs have to explain their ownership structure.

It will be interesting to see how that situation is resolved.

Related Topics