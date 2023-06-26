Simon Stone, BBC Sport

It's pretty well known Tony Bloom owns both Brighton and Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise.

When he bought them, he could scarcely have imagined they would end up in the same European tournament.

Yet that is exactly what has happened, with Brighton's sixth-place Premier League finish last term earning them an historic place in the Europa League group phase.

Union Saint-Gilloise are in the play-off round of the same competition.

Uefa rule 5.01 (c) states: "No individual or legal entity may have control or influence over more than one club participating in a Uefa club competition."

Before applying to take part in any competition, clubs have to explain their ownership structure.

It will be interesting to see how that situation is resolved.