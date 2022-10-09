J﻿ack Herrall, BBC Scotland

In the last five days, Killie have doubled their goal tally for the season after scoring two goals in two successive matches.

Danny Armstrong looks like a new signing having hit some stellar form, with his midweek double being added to with an assist this afternoon, as Chris Stokes forced in his corner.

Derek McInnes spoke pre-match of the need for a talisman to ‘elevate’ sides from the bottom six into the upper echelons of the league and Killie looks somewhat short in that department.

Despite the towering frames of Lafferty, Shaw, Cameron and Doidge in the squad, they all currently look unlikely to hit a rich vein of form. Particularly as Lafferty is facing the prospect of a lengthy ban after his SFA hearing later this month.