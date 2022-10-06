Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk says Ibrox will be an intimidating venue for his side in the Champions League - even though he never experienced it while at Celtic. (Scottish Daily Express), external

Borna Barisic says Rangers' teenage defender Leon King will have a "bright future" after coming through his Anfield examination against Liverpool. (Daily Record), external

Rangers legend Ally McCoist does not think the Ibrox side has "any chance of qualification from the group" after the Champions League defeat at Liverpool. (Scottish Sun), external