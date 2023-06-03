Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel said Erik ten Hag's side "got bullied" by Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

He said the difference in the quality of the two squads was ultimately the difference.

"They looked second to everything today," he said.

"It is of course very disappointing, but when you look for something to change the dynamics of the game and you see the options that Ten Hag has available to come on, that is just the gulf of difference between the two squads and that came through today.

"It's interesting to see how much Man City players wanted it today. They were fighting so hard for every loose ball, every scrap that they could get and they got it. In a way United got bullied.

"You’ve got to ask yourself, the second goal that was conceded, I think De Gea should save that."