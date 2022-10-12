"﻿Sir Alex Ferguson told me to only add two minutes stoppage time - I added six and Manchester City won 6-1. He told me that if I did that again, I'd be finished."

F﻿ormer Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg goes into some of his remarkable interactions with the legendary ex-Manchester United boss on the latest episode of the Sacked in the Morning podcast.

"﻿My first time at Old Trafford, I was probably his hero as that was the game when Pedro Mendes of Spurs scored over the goalline but I didn't give the goal," says Clattenburg.

"﻿That was probably a good start to my relationship with him but he used to try to intimidate all the time. He'd send his players in one by one to give you dogs' abuse.

"﻿First Rio [Ferdinand] would come in, then someone else and I knew it was just a tactic. I started saying to them: 'Tell your boss to stop it!'"

A﻿s well as revealing his experience of the Manchester derby, Clattenburg explains what it was like sending Ferguson off at Bolton - and gives his insight about Jose Mourinho's time at Old Trafford.

