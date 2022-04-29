Transfer news: Ten Hag wants Dybala
Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to sign Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 28. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian), external
The club have also indicated to Napoli they are willing to pay £84m for 23-year-old Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen. (La Repubblica - in Italian), external
Wolves have invited United to make a bid for Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 25. (Manchester Evening News), external
Elsewhere, Real Madrid want to bring in Paul Pogba, whose contract at Old Trafford runs out in the summer. (El Nacional - in Catalan), external
Arsenal have registered their interest in signing forward Marcus Rashford. (Football Insider), external
Crystal Palace are considering a loan move for United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The 24-year-old came through the youth ranks at Palace and made 42 first-team appearances. (Athletic - subscription required), external
And Napoli have decided against signing Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe on a permanent deal. The 24-year-old has been on loan at the Serie A club since January, but has made only one league appearance. (Calciomercato, via Sun), external