Simon Stone, BBC Sport

The departure of Ilkay Gundogan explains why Manchester City are close to signing Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea and makes you wonder if Guardiola will stop there.

After all, there is the annual uncertainty around Bernardo Silva, while Riyad Mahrez lost his starting spot as the season came to an end and is sure to be the subject of interest.

Further back, Aymeric Laporte will not want to risk his place in Spain's Euro 2024 squad by being on the fringes at City.

Guardiola proved last summer he was not averse to selling what were felt to be key men to rivals when he allowed Oleskandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus to join Arsenal.

Over the years, City have been very good at knowing when to let players go.

Gundogan may not be the last through the exit door before the summer is out.