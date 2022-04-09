Everton v Man Utd: Confirmed team news

Relegation-battling Everton make four changes from the 3-2 midweek defeat at fellow strugglers Burnley as boss Frank Lampard bids to arrest a run of three straight defeats in all competitions.

Michael Keane and Allan return from suspension, while experienced pair Seamus Coleman and Fabian Delph are also brought back in as Jonjoe Kenny, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Jarrad Branthwaite and Mason Holgate drop to the bench.

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Mykolenko, Allan, Delph, Iwobi, Gordon, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Holgate, Branthwaite, Doucoure, Gomes, Alli, Gray, Rondon.