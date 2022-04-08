Pep Guardiola batted away Jurgen Klopp's comments that the Manchester City boss is the best in the world - but when it came to his squad, the Spaniard wasn't so modest.

Speaking before Sunday's huge game against Liverpool, he said: "I say incredible things about my team. It's not my intention to praise myself. My team are the best.

"When people say City are the best, they want to put a net. I like to admit my players are exceptional. I don't want to say, for the staff, who they are.

"Many years of doing good things. It's not because we are ahead of anyone, it's because they are incredible."

Guardiola believes City's rivalry with Klopp's side over recent years has been the biggest he has experienced in his career.

He said: "When I retire and watch and play golf, I will remember the biggest rivalry was Liverpool.

"When you achieve 100 points and 98 points, you need someone to push from behind."