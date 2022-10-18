Can Buddies achieve new home high?
St Mirren's home stellar Premiership form so far this season - 13 points from six games - is topped only by the Old Firm.
And Stephen Robinson's men are bidding to set a new club benchmark when they host Dundee United on Saturday.
St Mirren's current unbeaten home league run stands at five games, with 13 points accrued from four straight wins and last weekend's stalemate with Kilmarnock.
And only once in the last two decades has that points haul been matched in an undefeated streak in a single season.
That came in 2013 - from 30 September to 29 December - when the Buddies went seven unbeaten on their own patch and took 13 points.
So a draw on Saturday will be enough to set Robinson's side apart in achieving the club's most fruitful home run in a campaign.