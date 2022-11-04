Lee Johnson told BBC Sportsound post-match: “Anger and frustration [are my overriding emotions]. We came here with good intentions to play forward, to win the game, to counter well and I thought we did that really well for 45 minutes until the injury time that led to the penalty.

"It was difficult for me as I didn’t feel like it was absolutely clear and obvious. It took an age to get through and if it takes that long then it's probably not. I suppose I'm bad in that sense.

"Then a very disappointing second and third goal, and that’s down to us, my team and myself because we weren't physically strong enough or switched on enough in the box.

"The players can come in and hold their hands up which they do which means they’re honest but it’s not good enough we’ve got to win football matches. It’s a club with prestige, it’s a club that expects to be up there and those soft underbelly tones are not good- enough."