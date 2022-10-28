D﻿avid Moyes is unsure whether West Ham can benefit from having fewer players taking part in the World Cup compared to other clubs.

W﻿hen asked whether the Hammers could hold an advantage over some rivals because their squad may be fresher after the tournament in Qatar, he said: "﻿I think having the World Cup in the middle of the season always has a chance of throwing up strange things.

"﻿I think we are seeing at the moment a lot of teams suffering from too many games [in the past] - 60, sometimes 70 games a season for some clubs is a lot, so I see that as being baggage a lot of clubs are carrying at the moment.

"I think going into the World Cup, the players will have a great experience, they're all looking forward to it and it'll be fabulous for them.

"Will it help some clubs who have fewer players going away? Possibly, but the lift and chance to play a the World Cup will give the players great confidence and a good feeling.

"So the answer to the question is: I don’t really know because we haven’t had a World Cup in this time of the season. So nobody is sure what the outcome will be.

"But no matter what the outcome of the World Cup will be, you are back on 26 December getting ready to start the season again."