'Chelsea need to get it right and they need to get it right early'

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Rob Green believes Thomas Tuchel's side can turn things around against Real Madrid, but said the first goal at the Bernabeu is vital.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "The first goal is key. We can talk about tactics until the cows come home, about the game and how Real Madrid set up and how Chelsea play, but individual performances just need to be better from last week.

"The belief went from the team. They started to rush things and you sensed there was a panic that set in. Over the course of two legs you have so much time in the game that one goal can completely change it, so we’re still in a position where one goal can change it.

"Yes, this is a Real Madrid side who are top of the league by a long way, but it’s not one that has completely won over at the Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti is still under a little bit of pressure so that is something Chelsea can play on, but they need to get it right and they need to get it right early."

Listen to the preview from Madrid on BBC Sounds