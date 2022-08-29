Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Tuesday's game against Crystal Palace.

Here is what the Bees boss had to say:

On the threat of Crystal Palace, he said: "I think it will be a very tight game; I don’t expect there to be many chances for them or us. They look very dangerous with pace, power, and trickery. Zaha and Eze are two of the best one vs one players in the division. They are very exciting."

On the his game plan for tomorrow, he said: "It is about consistency. Can we repeat a performance like we did against Everton on Saturday? Then we will be more than fine. What I liked was that we defended much better, were good on set-pieces at both ends, and created chances."

On the importance of Mathias Jensen, he said: "I am so pleased for Mathias. If you look back over the time he’s been here, he’s been here very successful. He looks so fresh and ready. His longer distribution was top level against Everton and his pressing was very impressive."

On Ivan Toney getting into the England squad, he said: "Ivan has been pushing for a while. This season he has two goals and two assists, two marginal offside calls against Fulham, and hit the inside of the post against Everton; those are unique numbers."

Follow Tuesday's Premier League manager news conferences here