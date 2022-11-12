B﻿BC Scotland's Andy Campbell

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson had spoken pre-match about his desire to capitalise on the "physicality" of his front two against Rangers.

The hosts were unable to do that in the first half, despite a raft of set plays, but they only needed one chance in the end and scorer Jonah Ayunga was only too willing to be in the right place at the right time.

The post-match headlines will be dominated by Rangers' failings in the 1-1 draw but St Mirren's pre-World Cup form deserves particular mention with six wins and three draws from 15 putting them on course for a top-six finish.