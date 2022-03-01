Leicester v Leeds: Who makes your Whites team?

Leeds travel to King Power Stadium to face Leicester on Saturday, with new head coach Jesse Marsch taking charge of his first game following the sacking of Marcelo Bielsa.

Marsch's first job will be to stop Leeds' decline towards the relegation zone by securing their first Premier League win in seven games.

But, with the likes of Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper, Leo Hjelde and Kalvin Phillips all still sidelined, what changes would you make against the Foxes?

